Home Depot offering the Roomba e6 robotic vacuum for $250, more from $110

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of iRobot and bObsweep robotic vacuums on alongside Hoover carpet cleaners and upright vacuums. The iRobot Roomba e6 Wi-Fi connected vacuum cleaner is on sale for $249.99 shipped. With a list price of $450 and sometimes as low as $300, this discount is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked this robotic vacuum at. Aimed at homes with pets, the Roomba e6 features a three-stage cleaning system to maximize the pick-up of debris. A high-efficiency filter will trap allergins as the vacuum is working. With the iRobot Home app, you can control the vacuum. You can also use Alexa or Assistant to start cleaning sessions. Using an array of sensors, Roomba will navigate around your room and avoid furniture, identify high-traffic areas, and will adjust its cleaning pattern over time. With a 90-minute runtime, the vacuum will automatically return to its docking station to recharge. Continue reading to see more deals.

More robotic vacuum deals:

You can also save on select Hoover carpet cleaners plus a Hoover vacuum. Do your pets make messes? Then these carpet cleaners are for you. Along with cleaning your carpet, they will also reach deep dirt and dust. They will leave your carpet cleaner than ever. The Hoover vacuum on sale is also standout with its automatic cord rewind.

Be sure to check out this deal on Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Utility Hook 2-pack for $11.50. These hooks will help you get your tools off the garage floor and onto the wall to keep things tidy. You can also visit our home goods hub to find all the latest deals on everything from air fryers to desks!

iRobot Roomba e6 Robotic Vacuum features:

Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while google assistant and Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice, the E6 will even suggest an extra clean when your area’s pollen count is high or during pet shedding season

A full suite of advanced sensors allow room to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, cliff DeteADAPTIVE NAVIGATION – a full suite of advanced sensors allow room to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, cliff detect keeps it from falling down stairs

Provides a system of cleaning features and smart sensors that allow the robot to adjust to your unique home and deliver a daily clean

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!