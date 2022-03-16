HYPER’s MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Wireless Battery Pack drops to $40 shipped today (20% off)

HYPER is now offering its HYPERJUICE iPhone 12 or 13 Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack at $40 shipped. Use code POWER20 at checkout. Regularly $50, deals on HYPER’s MagSafe-ready power bank are hard to come by and this is a solid 20% off the going rate. Well known for its Mac-friendly hub devices, the brand’s magnetic portable power bank is a notable solution for iPhone users with a 5000mAh battery inside. It features passthrough charging to your device and a 4-stage LED power indicator with the expected 7.5W output and the ability to juice up two devices at the same time – one magnetically and another via USB-C. Rated 4+ stars from HYPER customers. More details below.

Another notable option in the MagSafe charging category is the ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank. Currently going for $35 at Amazon, this sports a 10,000mAh battery with similar 2-in-1 capabilities via the included USB-C port. It might not come from quite as high-end a brand, but it will get the job done much the same with an even larger-capacity battery in tow.

Casely just released its own magnetic solution with wild designs last week, but be sure to take a look at the OtterBox variant. This one features MagSafe charging passthrough you won’t see on most options and you can get an even closer look at what it is capable of in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack features:

Magnetically attach to iPhone 13 / 12 for fast 7.5W wireless charging. 12W USB-C In/Out port allows you to recharge the battery and iPhone at the same time or charge another USB-C device. Wireless and USB-C connectivity enables quick charging for 2 devices at the same time.

