Score a 20-pack of live succulents for the home office, gifts, and more at $28 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Live Indoor Succulent Plants for $27.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year, within less than $2 of the all-time low, and the best we can find. They are the best-selling option on Amazon making now a great time to bring some greenery into the house and home office. The 20-pack might be a bit much for some, but there’s some serious value here and you can just use some as house warming gifts this spring. Each of the 20 plants is fully rooted in a 2-inch pot and were “hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.” More details below.

At under $1.50 a pop, it’s hard to beat the price on today’s lead deal, especially considering they are among the most popular options on Amazon. But if you’re thinking of re-planting them in your favorite pots or something to that effect, consider grabbing a bag of Miracle-Gro Cactus, Palm & Citrus Potting Mix. Starting from under $5 Prime shipped, depending on how much you need, this will ensure you have some extra on hand in case you need more when transplanting.

If you’re more focused on cleaning up your outdoor space this month and next, take a look at today’s Greenworks deals. The pressure washers are at some of the best prices we have tracked and start from $170 shipped to get the patio, car, siding, and more sparkling clean as the weather warms up. Hit up our Green Deals hub for more.

Shop Succulents Indoor Succulent Plant features:

INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (20) assorted succulents in 2″ pot. Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness.

WATERING NEEDS | Succulents are extremely sensitive to overwatering and damp soil can cause root rot. Dry out soil completely between waterings. Recommended amount is once every two weeks. Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again.

FERTILIZING NEEDS | Fertilize every two to four weeks during spring and summer. Withhold fertilizer during the fall and winter months.

