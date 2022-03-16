Stock up on vegan Orgain protein at Amazon: Powder, waffle mix, more from $7 (Up to 35% off)

We have spotted some notable deals on Orgain vegan protein products starting from $7 Prime shipped at Amazon today. Amazon is now offering the 1-pound container of Orgain Plant-Based Protein Powder + Oat milk in chocolate or vanilla from $15.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked on this mixture. Made with oat milk plant-based protein, Orgain is among the most popular vegan options we feature around here at just 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving. It is dairy, lactose, and soy-free alongside carrying only non-GMO ingredients and up to 20 grams of protein per serving. Head below for more Orgain deals including the more affordable mixture without oat milk.

More Orgain protein deals:

Then dive into our latest fitness tracker deals to bring a new tech companion into your workout regimen. Today saw the first discount hit Garmin’s all-new Instinct S2 Solar wearable and you’ll find even more right here. Just be sure to dive into the Nike pre-spring sale that launched this morning for up to 40% off workout apparel, footwear, and more.

Orgain Plant-Based Protein Powder + Oatmilk features:

Includes 1 (1.05 lb) Chocolate Orgain Organic Protein + Oatmilk Plant Based Protein Powder

20 grams of Organic Plant Based Protein, 1g of sugar, Oatmilk powder made from Organic Oats, 160 calories a serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, soy free, kosher, non GMO

2-in-1 Protein powder: Enjoy the great taste of Orgain and Oat Milk with reduced Carb & Fat count and lower cost per serving. Just mix with water and you are ready to go!

