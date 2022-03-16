PowerA’s Zelda Midnight Ride Switch Protective Case hits Amazon low at just $11 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is now offering the Zelda Midnight Ride PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch at $10.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetched the full $20 for most of last year before starting to drop in price about 3 months ago. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A notable option for Zelda fans or collectors as well as just being a solid protective carrying case for your Switch console, it has dual zipper pulls, a padded interior screen protector, and a felt lining. Alongside the official Nintendo license and Zelda rendering on the outside, it has enough space for up to six game cards as well as zippered mesh storage inside for accessories. More details below.

There really aren’t very many notable protective Switch travel case for less than $11 Prime shipped out there. But it might be worth taking a look at this $10 model from amCase. We aren’t as familiar with this brand as much as PowerA, but it will save you slightly more and delivers even more interior game storage with enough space for 14 cartridges.

If you’re more of a Pokémon fan, the new PowerA Snorlax & Friends Switch controller and case might be abetter fit. They just went up for pre-order from $20 and you can get a closer look at both in our coverage right here.

Just make sure you pickup Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console while it’s on sale.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Protection Case features:

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls + molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for six game cards + Console protection case Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

