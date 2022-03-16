Razer’s wireless Pro Type mechanical keyboard sees first discount of 2022 at $110 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Razer Pro Type Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. This 21% discount from its normal $140 going rate marks the first discount of the year and the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. This is also the first discount of the year, making now a notable time to pick it up. This keyboard uses Razer’s orange mechanical switches which are “more responsive” and tactile, while also having a lower sound profile compared to other mechanical keyboards on the market according to Razer. You’ll find that it can pair to up to four devices at once through Bluetooth or 2.4GHz. It’ll last up to 12 hours with the backlighting on or for as long as 84 hours with it off. Find out more in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

You could instead opt for the Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard if you’re on a tighter budget. Coming in at $70 on Amazon, this is a full $35 below today’s lead deal. It has the same Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless options as today’s lead deal, though you’ll find it doesn’t have a built-in rechargeable battery, instead opting for two AAs.

Speaking of keyboards, did you see that NZXT just brought their first to market? We went hands-on with the Function yesterday and found it to be “solid and customizable.” After checking our our review, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other ways to save on upgrading your desk setup.

Razer Pro Type Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

Razer Orange Mechanical Switches: Enjoy more responsive, tactile typing with keys which require less force to press and have a lower sound profile compared to other mechanical keyboards

Ergonomic design: Keycaps lined with a fingerprint-resistant, soft-touch coating and cushioned feel provides all-day comfort

Fully programmable keys with macro recording: Customize to best suit your work style – Remap keys, record macros, assign secondary functions and create personal shortcuts

Bluetooth and wireless connectivity: Pair the keyboard with up to 4 devices and conveniently switch between desktop, laptop, Android tablet or TV screen with just one click, without the constant need to pair and unpair

