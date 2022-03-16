Save $300 on Microsoft’s premium Surface Laptop Studio with 120Hz display at Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio i5/16GB/512GB for $1,499.99 shipped. For comparison, this is a $300 discount from its list price and today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. As Microsoft’s latest laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio offers a quad-core 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor backed by 16GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe solid-state drive. The 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen can pull forward to be used more like a drawing tablet or pushed back to function as a traditional laptop display, too. Speaking of the screen, it has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, similar to Apple’s ProMotion technology. There’s also Dolby Vision for watching HDR content on the go. Dive into our announcement coverage for even more details, then head below for additional information.

While they might not directly compare in specs, the Acer Nitro 5 at $793 would be a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. The 10th Generation i5 paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD are backed by NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 GPU and a 144Hz screen. Overall, the Nitro 5 is geared for gaming, while the Surface Laptop Studio is made for creation, so do keep that in mind.

Speaking of laptops, Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros just fell even further to $250 off at Amazon. Now starting at $1,749, these laptops are solid contenders for those in the market for a high-end video or photo editing machine that has unparalleled battery life.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

Incredibly powerful, infinitely flexible. Set your imagination free on the most powerful Surface Laptop, designed to light up the best of Windows 11. Boundary-pushing design lets you flex your creative muscle on the sleek 14.4“ touchscreen, making seamless transitions from laptop to entertainment-ready stage to portable creative canvas, complete with built-in storage and charging for Surface Slim Pen 2 under the keyboard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!