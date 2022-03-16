Unleash your inner filmmaker with the Zhiyun Weebill 2 camera gimbal for $175 off

Adorama is currently offering the Zhiyun Weebill 2 Camera Gimbal for $294 shipped. Normally listed for $469, this 37% discount marks one of the lowest prices we can find. The official Zhiyun store has this gimbal listed for $469. If you compare the Weebill 2 to the Weebill S the differences will be immediately clear. A flip-out touchscreen allows for quick access to change gimbal and camera settings. An upgraded processor creates even smoother movement over the Weebill S. You can charge the gimbal in as little as 1.5 hours and get battery life upwards of 9 hours. All the great shooting modes of the Weebill S are present in the Weebill 2. Keep reading for more.

One of the best shooting modes is the sling position. It allows you to get low to the ground and get unique angles you wouldn’t otherwise be able to get. However, with the weight of the gimbal and camera, you’ll find yourself wanting an additional grip. You can pick up this Zhiyun Handle Grip for $79. It screws onto the stock of the Weebill 2 to provide another handling point. This means you’ll be able to get more steady shots. A locking pin prevents the handle from twisting while in use too. Zhiyun also makes a carrying case for the Weebill 2 for $89. It is designed to store the Weebill gimbal and accessories.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD for $220. You’ll need to store all the video you get while using this gimbal somewhere. With the T7, you’ll have quick access with speeds upwards of 1,050MB/s. Anker is also having a midweek sale on various smartphone accessories and vacuums from $11.

Zhiyun Weebill 2 Camera Gimbal features:

Built-in powerful Infineon chip with dynamic stabilization provides a smoother follow and quicker response for the stabilizer.

The charging time can be minimized to 1.6 hours with 24W PD fast charger and the maximum runtime can reach 9 hours. You can use the camera stabilizer while charging, perfect for long-time shooting tasks.

A stabilizer strives to create a better experience for users in filmmaking with its effort-saving sling structure, powerful Infineon chip, upgraded algorithm and new image transmission experience. The outstanding grip function facilitates low-angle shooting and is suitable for comfortable, extended-hours operation.

