Amazfit GTS smartwatch with 14-day battery life has heart rate monitoring: $49 (58% off, new low)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch for $49 shipped. With all other colors costing $120 right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention from November of $80. This fitness tracker works great for keeping tabs on your workouts and even sleep. It features a built-in heart rate monitor, step tracker, and more. On top of that, the 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on display allows you to go for as long as 14 days between charges. Plus, the smartwatch is water resistant to 50 meters, which is deeper than the typical person will ever swim. Keep reading for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of silicone bands for your new smartwatch. Having multiple bands makes it easy to match your fitness tracker to the outfit you’re wearing that day. Coming in at just $16 on Amazon, you’ll be spending just over $1.50 per band here which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Don’t forget that right now Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at new all-time lows from $339. That’s a full $60 in savings and makes now a fantastic time to pick up Apple’s most capable wearable. The larger display is flanked by all-day battery life, an always-on screen, fast charging, and more.

Amazfit GTS Fitness Tracker features:

The Amazfit GTS fitness smartwatch precise optical heart rate monitoring allows you to accurately track real-time steps taken, all-day heart rate monitoring, distance traveled, calories burned, quality of sleep and sleeping patterns

Amazfit GTS has a customized 1.65-inch AMOLED always-on stylish square screen which offers a larger display area than a round watch face of the same width, so it can carry more information

Our smartwatch deeply optimizes the power consumption of the components to bring long-lasting endurance of 14 days while keeping a slim watch body, which enables you to avoid frequent charges

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!