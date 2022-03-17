Biggest official Disney sale of 2022 just hit with up to 70% off apparel, plushies, and more

We are now tracking the best Disney sale of the year. On top of a plethora of items that are now up to 40% off, the official Disney shop is offering even deeper deals on orders $75, $100, and $150 orders using a special promo code. The usual free shipping on orders over $75 applies as well. This essentially amounts to up to 70% off everything from apparel for the whole family, to collectibles, plushy characters, home goods, and much more. Head below the fold for more details.

Best Disney sale of the year now live

Alongside an ongoing up to 40% off sale event, Disney is now offering 20% off orders of $75 or more, 25% off $100, and 30% off $150. Considering that both of these sale events stack at checkout, using code SAVEMORE on an official Disney order right now is yielding some of the best prices we have ever tracked and the lowest prices of the year on select items.

You’ll find all of the items that are already up to 40% off on this landing page to maximize your savings, but the the promo code above will work on just about any order that hits the $75 threshold. Whether it’s Star Wars The Mandalorian gear, pajamas for the kids, or some classic Disney swag for your collection, now is a great time to lock in some gifts and official items for yourself while we are tracking one of the best Disney sales yet.

While we are talking Disney, be sure to dive into the latest Apple movie sale for the first Encanto discount yet and much more from $1. We also just got our first look at the new LEGO Iron Man and Miles Morales Brick Sketches alongside the Toy Story x Tamagotchis ahead of this year’s Lightyear film release.

Minnie Mouse Weighted Plush features:

A cuddly cutie is here to offer cozy comfort. This Minnie Mouse plush in red polka dot dress and bow provides endless relaxation for you at home and beyond with a removable 2 1/2 pound weighted pouch!

