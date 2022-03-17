Take your sanding game up a notch with Bosch’s 5-inch ROS on sale for $39 (Reg. $50+)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 5-inch Random Orbit Sander for $39 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Down from $50 or more, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, though it’s been well over a year since we last saw it this low at Amazon. This random orbit sander features a 2.5A motor that offers 12,000 oscillations per minute. The combination of pad orbit and rotation will deliver a “well-blended, ultra-smooth finish with fast removal rate.” The hook-and-loop disc attachment allows you to use just about any compatible paper. Keep reading for additional deals.

My number 1 recommendation for sandpaper is 3M’s Cubitron II line, though right now it’s backordered for 1-2 months at Amazon. If you can wait, it’s the best sandpaper I’ve ever used…and I’ve used a lot. However, you can ditch the name brand of 3M and score this 72-piece kit that includes grits ranging from 80 to 320. Personally, the grits I use are 80, 120, 180, and 220 to finish projects, which are all included in this kit for just $10 at Amazon.

Continuing on the Bosch deal train, don’t forget that the brand’s 10-inch Axial-Glide miter saw is on sale for $491.50 from its normal $600 going rate. On top of that, Home Depot has a DEWALT deal happening right now, so be sure to check that out.

Bosch Random Orbit Sander features:

  • Integral pad dampening braking system to prevent swirl marks
  • 2.5 Amp motor delivers 12,000 OPM
  • Random orbit sanding action – combination of pad orbit and rotation deliver well-blended, ultra-smooth finish with fast removal rate
  • Hook-and-loop disc attachment for firm grip

