Cuisinart EvolutionX wireless wine opener and foil cutter within $1 of all-time low at $44 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart RWO-100 EvolutionX Cordless 4-in-1 Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener for $44.20 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently going for $56 at Best Buy, this is 37% off, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked once before, and the best price we can find. There are certainly more affordable solutions out there, but if you’re an enthusiast then you probably drink more expensive wine than you need to as well. The EvolutionX model is one of the more feature-rich solutions and is worth a look at this price for some folks. It can open up 50 bottles before it needs to recharge over the included USB cable, which takes about 2 hours. This model also comes along with an aerator as well as a wine preserver and doubles as a foil cutter so you can unwrap and reseal like a pro. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there are more affordable solutions in this category like the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener. This one can’t open up as many bottles before it needs a recharge, but 30 should be more than enough for most folks and it also includes the foil cutter. Not to mention coming in t about half the price of the EvolutionX model above.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, yesterday we spotted a new all-time low on the latest-model 6-quart Instant Vortex 6-in-1 air fryer. This one brings air fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and reheat functionality to the party with touchscreen display controls and all of the one-touch cooking programs you’ll need for simple dinners and side dishes. Get a closer look right here.

CuisinartEvolutionX Cordless Wine Bottle Opener features:

Fully rechargeable

Quick charge- up to 2-hours to fully charge

20 Minutes of continuous runtime

Opens up-to 50 bottles per charge

LED display controls

7.4 Volts of lithium ion power

USB Compatible

