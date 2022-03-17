Uncover your lineage from $59 with today’s 23andMe or AncestryDNA deals (Up to 40% off)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service DNA Test Kit for $79 shipped. Regularly $99, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the Valentine’s Day offer we tracked last month, and the best price we can find. This one taps into over 2,000 regions globally to track down your ancestors and lineage. You’ll find out how they “moved around the world over thousands of years” after sending in sample using the included kit (there are no additional fees required here). A full report detailing your family tree alongside details on your personality traits, including how DNA can determine “your sense of taste, musical prowess, smell preferences, and more,” will arrive within about 6 to 8 weeks thereafter. Head below for an even more affordable solution.

While it doesn’t include data on your ancestral traits and things of that nature, the official AncestryDNA Amazon storefront is also now offering its Genetic Ethnicity Test down at $59 shipped. This is one is also regularly $99 and seeing an even deeper 40% price drop today. This is matching our previous mention and an even more affordable way to uncover your lineage through the ages.

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service features:

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA and how many generations ago you had an ancestor that was descended from a single population or ethnicity.

DNA RELATIVES: Opt-in to our DNA Relatives tool to find, connect, and message those who share DNA with you. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. Compare ancestries and traits and message to better understand your family connections.

