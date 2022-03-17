Save up to 30% on Renpho’s percussion guns and eye massagers in today’s Gold Box from $41

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Renpho Amazon storefront (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering up to 30% off a range of percussion guns and eye massagers with deals from under $41. Its popular higher-end percussion massage gun is now marked down to $75.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100 or more, today’s deal is slightly below the previous $80 sale price and the best price we can find with at least 24% in savings. Ideal for relaxing aching muscles after long days at work or tough workouts, it features USB-C charging, five speeds settings up to 3200RPM, and five different massager heads for various use case scenarios. According to Renpho, it can “power a week’s worth of workouts after” a single charge. More deals below.

If you don’t need the more pricey option above, there are other options in today’s Renpho Gold Box sale from $70 shipped alongside head and eye massage masks starting from under $41. You can check out everyone on tap today over on the Gold Box landing page right here.

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker workout companion device, Apple Watch Series 7 is now starting at new all-time lows from $339. We are also still tracking some great deals on Orgain’s organic vegan protein products including powders, waffle mix, and more starting from just $7 Prime shipped. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

Renpho Portable Massage Gun features:

Upgraded r3 powerful massage gun for athletes- we are dedicated to offering a more exquisite and intense sport massager gun; this muscle fascia gun is designed with premium metal housing and super powerful brushless motor, delivering high penetration

Convenient usb-type c charging quiet – no worry about charging when you travel with it in different countries; this deep tissue percussion muscle massager can be charged by usb(type-c) with 5v/2a adapter(Not Include), and can be charged by power bank too

