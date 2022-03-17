Save 50% on a Marvel Legends Iron Spider-Man Helmet for $66, today only

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, GameStop is offering the Marvel Legends Series Avengers Endgame Iron Spider Spider-Man Helmet for $66.00. Normally retailing for $132, this 50% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen. This premium roleplay helmet made by Hasbro is the perfect addition to any Marvel fan’s collection. The lights can illuminate the eyes in either blue or red light and at three different brightness levels. Designed to have an adjustable fit, this helmet can fit pretty much anyone. The interior and exterior have been intricately detailed. Two AA batteries power the LED effects of the Iron Spider helmet. Hasbro has designed this helmet for those looking to cosplay or those who just want a nice display piece.

If you’re interested in this Iron Spider-Man helmet, then you’ll also be interested in the Marvel Legends Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto Talisman for $50 shipped. Just like the helmet above, this talisman features LEDs to create a glowing Time Stone. A single AA battery powers the LEDs inside this roleplay prop. You’ll be able to complete your Doctor Strange cosplay with this talisman, or just have a nice display piece to show your love of the Avengers Infinity Saga.

Rewatch the entire Infinity Saga on VIZIO’s 58-inch 4K HDR TV with AirPlay 2 support for $480. This is a new Amazon low price and you’ll also have a great time gaming with its support for Variable Refresh Rate. You should also check out our roundup of today’s top game deals across all platforms. Finally, check out this deal on an Xbox Series S Bundle with an additional controller for $299.

Marvel Legends Iron Spider Spider-Man Helmet features:

Inspired by the Marvel Universe, this Marvel Legends Series 1:1 full-scale premium roleplay item is highly detailed and features electronic lights. This helmet features glowing LED eyes that glow red and blue in 6 different light settings. With premium sculpting and design, this helmet is an impressive addition to any Marvel collection. The helmet interior and the faceplate are detailed to evoke the electronic design, while the exterior boasts a remarkable attention to detail and a beautiful finish. Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine suiting up to create their own heroic adventures!

