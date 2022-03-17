Stanley Classic Beer Stein deals now on tap at Amazon from $18.50 (Within cents of all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the 24-ounce Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein for $18.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from Stanley, it more typically sells in the $25 range at Amazon where it is now within cents of the all-time low we tracked last summer. Features include double wall vacuum insulation alongside the 18/8 stainless steel construction that can keep beverages cool for up to 32 hours when there’s some ice involved. The dishwasher safe stein also features a steel lid that “keeps carbonation in and other things out” alongside the built-in bottle opener. More details below.

While you won’t find the beer stein above, we are are still tracking a notable Stanley sale at Amazon with deals from $15. If you would prefer a more traditional tumbler form-factor, you’ll find a few of those on tap as well as some camping cookout gear and more waiting for you right here.

We are also tracking some notable deals on Brita’s filtered travel mug variants, but for something even more affordable, scoop some of Amazon’s tumblers. The stainless steel Amazon Basics options are now at just over $5 Prime shipped and while they might not be the most feature-rich or robust solutions, at this price they are likely worth a shot.

Stanley Classic Bottle Opener Beer Stein features:

Stays 8 hours COLD and 32 hours ICED!

Double-wall vacuum insulation; 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free

Built in bottle opener

Steel lid keeps carbonation in and other things out

Dishwasher safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!