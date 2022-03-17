VELCRO’s Cable Ties organize your gear at the lowest price in years, 100-pack now $8

Amazon is now offering the 100-pack of VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties for $8.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen these for less, it has been well over a year since they have been down this low. Regularly more like $12 and up, this is the best price we have tracked on Amazon since before 2020. A solid option for wrangling cables around the house and home office, they feature a sort of slotted head with the expected VELCRO fastening action and can even be used outdoors according to VELCRO brand. You “simply insert the rounded end through the hole and pull the strap tight; it firmly wraps onto itself for a secure hold.” More details below.

If you’re more in the pull tie camp like me, there are some options for even less. While they aren’t quite as quick and easily reusable as the VELCRO options above, you can score a 200-pack of Cable Matters self-locking pull ties for just over $7.50 Prime shipped. This pack includes both white and black ties so you can match them with whatever cables or room you’re using them in as well.

Speaking of cords and the like, Satechi just launched its first USB 4 cables alongside its latest 30W USB-C GaN charger. Capable of working with everything from typical USB-C to Thunderbolt 4, these new cables are designed to fit right in with your new Mac as well as docking stations, SSD products, and displays, among other things. Get a full breakdown of the latest from Satechi right here as well as today’s sale in this morning’s coverage.

VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Tie features:

WIRE ORGANIZING SELF BUNDLING TIES – Get organized fast with these simple to use, self-fastening thin ties that will contain and store cords and wires quickly and safely; Secure large cords and bulky cables with ease for a neat finish

WIRE AND CORD MANAGEMENT – These bundling ties are ideal fasteners for cord organization, wire management, and securing loose or extra-long cords out of the way to eliminate tripping hazards

