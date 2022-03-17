Xbox Series S bundled with an extra Microsoft wireless gamepad now $299 (Up to $365 value)

BuyDig is now offering some notable deals on Xbox Series S console bundles with an extra controller thrown in at $299 shipped when apply code GJD25 at checkout. This includes the Fortnite and Rocket League bundle with a Blue Microsoft wireless controller as well as the standard edition console with a blue or white official gamepad. Regularly $300 at Best Buy and Amazon for the console and another $50 to $65 in value on the controller, this is one of the best deals we have tracked overall on Series S. While we still have options starting from $270 without the extra gamepad, the total value here is slightly better and might be worth considering for some folks. All of the options include everything you would normally get with Series S, including the power cord, 512GB of storage, HDMI cable, and more. Additional details down below.

Xbox Series S bundle features:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium

