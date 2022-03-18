Save 50% on Bella’s Pro Electric Tea Infuser Kettle combo at $30 shipped for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker and Kettle for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly more like $60 and currently starting at $59 via Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is matching our previous mention at 50% off the going rate and is the lowest price we can find. This 2-in-1 option works like a typical electric water kettle while also delivering the ability to brew loose leaf teas via its built-in steeping mechanism. Alongside four preset temperature settings focusing on flavor extraction, other highlights include the 30-minute keep warm function, a 1.7-liter capacity, and a 360-degree base with the expected cordless pouring action. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the built-in tea extractor, check out this Elite Gourmet Electric BPA-Free Glass Kettle. It sells for $19 Prime shipped on Amazon and will boil the water just the same. It also comes with one of those novel blue LEDs when the water is boiling and will tie in with most kitchen decor.

While we are upgrading he kitchen kit, hit up this morning’s Bella egg cooker deal at a new Amazon all-time low. Then go dive into our latest air fryer and multi-cooker roundup for deals from $60 on Ninja and Instant brand models, among others. If that’s not enough, our home goods guide is filled with this week’s best offers that are still live and waiting for you right here.

Bella Pro Series Electric Tea Maker and Kettle features:

Only at Best Buy…Prepare a variety of teas with this Bella Pro steeping tea kettle. Four preset temperature settings help develop the perfect flavor for different varieties, and the 1500W system boils up to seven cups in minutes. Maintain the selected water temperature for up to 30 minutes thanks to the adjustable keep warm function of this Bella Pro steeping tea kettle.

