Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Gone Home, My Child Lebensborn, Mars Info, more

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpellForce – Heroes & Magic: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Brainjection: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $47 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $5 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Quick Fav Dial – Smart Dialer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Duplicate Photos Fixer: $5 (Reg. $7)

June 7th, 1995. 1:15 AM You arrive home after a year abroad. You expect your family to greet you, but the house is empty. Something’s not right. Where is everyone? And what’s happened here? Unravel the mystery for yourself in Gone Home, a story exploration game from The Fullbright Company. Gone Home is an interactive exploration simulator. Interrogate every detail of a seemingly normal house to discover the story of the people who live there. Open any drawer and door. Pick up objects and examine them to discover clues. Uncover the events of one family’s lives by investigating what they’ve left behind.

