Prep for spring and summer guests with inflatable mattresses from $48, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of EnerPlex inflatable air mattresses priced from $48 shipped. Our favorite discount is the 18-inch Queen Air Mattress for $79.99. For comparison over the past few months this mattress has retailed for $100 to $120 and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. This air mattress features a built-in pump that allows it to inflate in “under two minutes.” You can even use a portable battery or car to inflate it when camping or away from home. This mattress has a durable coil beam construction as well, which helps make it rugged and ready to tackle even being used outside. Shop the rest of the sale at Amazon then head below for more.

Are you planning on picking up an air mattress for when guests come to visit this summer? If so, then we have something to pick up with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. That something is extra pillows, as it seems we never have enough of those around my house. This 2-pack of Linenspa’s shredded memory foam pillows is the perfect way to be prepared. They’re $20 for the 2-pack, making them around $10 each which is a pretty good deal all things considered.

If you’re heading out camping this spring, then be sure to bring Gerber’s EXO-MOD drop-point knife with you. This fixed blade is perfect for chopping small branches, cutting twine, or other various tasks when away from home. On sale right now for $26.50 from its normal going rate of $35, this 24% discount marks a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked.

EnerPlex Inflatable Air Mattress features:

Multipurpose: Our premium, waterproof air mattresses can be used as a floor mattress at home, a portable bed for traveling, and even as a camping mattress in the great outdoors..

Fast Use: Our queen air mattress with built in pump inflates in under 2 min. If camping or traveling, use a portable battery pack or car outlet adapter alongside the pump to inflate.

High-Quality: Designed with puncture-resistant PVC, this 18″ blow up mattress has a premium comfort top flocking to prevent leaking and provide non-slip stability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!