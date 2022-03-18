ESR’s magnetic folio case for latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low at $12.50 (20% off)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Magnetic Folio Case for iPad Air at $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed to fit a variety of Apple’s tablets, including the 2018 iPad Pro and both the 2020 and recently-released 2022 iPad Air. It covers both the back of the tablet as well as the screen, and you’ll find that it even supports sleep/wake by opening and closing the case. On top of that, there’s room to charge your Apple Pencil as well as access the USB-C port to keep your iPad powered. Head below for more.

If you already have a compatible case, consider instead picking up a tempered glass screen protector to keep your new iPad safe. Right now you can grab a 2-pack from JETech will set you back just $9 at Amazon. Having two on hand means that there’s a spare when the first one breaks or cracks, which is bound to happen as it’s meant to fail before your device does to keep you from having to get the actual screen replaced.

Don’t forget to swing by our iPad Air pre-order roundup with deals at various retailers. Amazon is offering a $29 discount on Apple’s latest tablet, and we have more information on other deals for you to check out there. Then, check out our Apple guide for other ways you can save on gear and accessories.

ESR iPad Air Case features:

Compatibility: designed for iPad Air 5th Generation 10.9” (2022), iPad Air 4th Generation 10.9” (2020), and iPad Pro 11” (2018)

Magnetically Attached: powerful built-in magnets ensure a strong lock between the case and iPad

2 Stand Positions: trifold front cover enables both viewing and typing modes

