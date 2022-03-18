Official Zelda Hylian Shield Statue now available at $72 (Reg. $80) + more from $7

GameStop has now kicked off a notable gaming statue and collectible sale featuring figures from Zelda, The Last of Us, Star Wars, Marvel, and more. One standout is the First 4 Figures The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue at $71.99 shipped. Down from the $80 going rate, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the GameStop exclusive standard edition model that, with today’s sale, goes for $38 below the exclusive edition we featured late last year. Clearly one of the more epic Zelda collectibles out there, it measures roughly 11.5-inches tall and includes the magnetic pedestal you see in the image above so you can display in it the game room. You don’t need to be the hero of Hyrule to remove the PVC shield from its stand and it also ships with a collectible First 4 Figures leaflet. Head below for more deals and details.

Br sure to browse though the rest of the GameStop statue and collectible sale for additional deals from just over $7. Shipping is free in orders over $35 with free in-store pickup where available and you’ll find everything from The Last of Us Joel and Ellie collectibles to Funk POP! characters and Hasbro Star Wars, Dragon Ball, and Marvel figurines. Everything is waiting on this landing page.

but speaking of Zelda, we are also still tracking a rare Amazon deal on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console. Regularly $50, you can now lock one in for $42.50, which is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Made in celebration of 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series, it features playable versions of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The adventure of Link, and the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening alongside some vintage Game & Watch content.

More on the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue:

First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC collectible, the Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The hero of Hyrule, Link, has tons of weapons, armor sets, and shields at his disposal when exploring the vast kingdom of Hyrule, but one of his most iconic pieces of equipment in the entire The Legend of Zelda series is the Hylian Shield. The blue front with silver borders, the Triforce symbol, and Hyrule’s crest are staples in its classic design, and this particular statue was inspired by the design from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

