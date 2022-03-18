Razer’s premium Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse with dock at low of $140, more from $72

Amazon is offering the Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock for $139.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by an additional $10. Designed around the Focus+ 20,000 DPI optical sensor, this mouse features “on-the-fly” sensitivity adjustment with dedicated reprogrammable buttons. It’s also fully modular and comes with three interchangeable side plates with two, six, or 12 customizable buttons. The optical switches are also “faster than traditional mechanical” alternatives for the best experience possible. On top of that, the included magnetic dock ensures your mouse is always fully charged. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

Also on sale today is the SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse at $71.99 on Amazon. This is down from its $100 normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This mouse features SteelSeries’ Quantum Wireless technology, which delivers “next-level wireless precision.” On top of that, just 15 minutes of charge delivers up to 10 hours of gaming , with the battery lasting as long as 24 hours before it dies when you fully charge it. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

The CORSAIR Scimitar Pro RGB is among my favorite gaming mice out there. Sure, it’s not the lightest or most feature-packed, but the 12 programmable keys on the side are perfect for FPS and MMO games. Coming in at $60, it’s well worth considering when it comes to picking out a desk upgrade.

Don’t forget that ViewSonic’s ELITE 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor is currently on sale for a new all-time low at up to $180 off its normal going rate. Plus, our PC gaming guide has plenty of other ways for you to save on upgrading your desk.

Razer Naga Pro Gaming Mouse features:

Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor: Offers on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment through dedicated DPI buttons (reprogrammable) for gaming

Full Modular Customizability: 3 interchangeable side plates with 2, 6 and 12-button configurations

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

