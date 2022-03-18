Save 20% on Shashibo Shape Shifting Boxes for the first time, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, Fun in Motion Toys (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a collection of SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Boxes for $20 shipped for Prime members or orders over $25. Normally listed for $25, this 20% discount marks the first notable price drop that we have seen for these boxes and is the lowest price we can find. Each box contains 36 rare earth magnets and can form into 70 distinct shapes. You can combine the boxes to create even more shapes. The designers of this product wanted to create something that would stimulate your mind while keeping you active. Each box has its own unique artistic design as well. These shape-shifting boxes will make great gifts for people of any age and those interested in STEM/STEAM. Keep reading for our favorite designs from this deal.

Our favorite design picks:

SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box features:

Unlike other puzzle box toys that turn out disappointing & dull, the patented, award-winning Shashibo fidget box features 36 rare earth magnets for an innovative design that transforms into over 70 shapes. Fits comfortably in the hand for hours of mind-challenging fun, stimulate the senses with unlimited creative possibility! Can you master the Shape-Shifting Box?

