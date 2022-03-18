Grab a 26- or 30-liter Speck Transfer Pro Backpack starting as low as $41.50 (New low)

Amazon is currently offering the Speck Products Transfer Pro Backpack in both 26 and 30-liter capacities starting at $41.30 shipped for the 26-liter. Normally at $55, this 15% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen this backpack listed for. Featuring a dedicated laptop compartment that will support sizes up to 15-inches, the Transporter Pro is perfect for students. The main compartment has an organizer panel while providing room for many items. If you’re out hiking with this bag, you can store two water bottles with the bottle pockets. The shoulder straps are padded to provide comfort for those long walks, no matter the weight. A sternum strap help keep the bag secured to your body. The 30-liter version of this bag can be had for $53.22. This one was previously listed for around $93. Compared to Speck’s own store, which currently lists the 26L and 30L versions for $80 and $100 respectively, these backpacks are a great deal.

If you want to save some money, you can check out the Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 for $16. Able to fit laptops up to 15.6-inches, You’ll also have pockets for mobile devices and other daily use items. You’ll find that the features of the backpacks above will be better suited for hiking and longer walks given the comfort features they include over this one by Lenovo. If you just need a laptop bag, you can grab Lenovo’s Shoulder Bag T210 for $20.

Be sure to check out this deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro X for $1,000. This new low price is paired with Microsofts’s ARM-based SQ2 processor with 16GB of memory. You can also check out this deal on a ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch curved 1440p 165Hz for $320. You’ll have the benefit of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support for your gaming sessions with this monitor.

Speck Products Transfer Pro Backpack features:

With Speck’s latest backpack line, you can bring your workplace with you. Stay connected wherever you are. Our Transfer Pro Backpacks offer a choice of a medium (26L) or large size (30L) in a variety of colors. Built of tough, durable 600D Nylon, with EVA foam padding for ergonomic comfort. These backpacks are designed to be ventilated and breathable, to maximize your comfort whether biking to work or making your way through an airport terminal. Fits most 15 inch laptops and includes a padded table sleeve that fits most popular tablet sizes. Thoughtful design touches like padded haul handle, dual expandable water bottle pockets and a quick access front pocket with a key fob make this a backpack a real find. The 26L has 1 large main compartment with an organizer panel, while the 30L has two large compartments with organizer panels. Choose the size that fits your mobility needs.

