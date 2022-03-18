Show your true colors with theory11’s Light or Dark Side Star Wars playing cards for $6.50

Amazon is offering the theory11 Star Wars Light Side and Dark Side Playing Cards for $6.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy for the same price for both the Light Side and Dark Side decks. For comparison, these playing cards normally fetch up to $10 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that theory11’s unique playing cards feature either the Jedi Knights or the First Order, depending on which deck you pick up. Choose wisely, as you’ll have to pick between climbing aboard the Millennium Falcon or joining Emperor Palpatine’s Imperial Army. Keep reading for more.

You’re paying a premium to get the Star Wars styling and made in America design of today’s lead deal. However, if that doesn’t matter as much to you, then consider instead picking up a 2-pack of Bicycle jumbo playing cards for just $6 at Amazon. That’s around $1 below today’s lead deal and nets you two packs of cards instead of just one.

Don’t forget that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature a multitude of characters from across the galaxy. This includes Gorgu (Baby Yoda), young Han Solo, and many more. Find out all the details about the upcoming character pack DLC in our previous coverage, then head on over to our Star Wars guide for other ways to save on your favorite gear.

theory11 Star Wars Playing Card features::

Since 1977, Star Wars has been a pop culture phenomenon. In collaboration with Lucasfilm, theory11 is proud to present Star Wars: Light Side and Dark Side Playing Cards. Available in two editions. Join Jedi Knights, climb aboard the Millennium Falcon, and become a Rebel or Resistance hero. The Star Wars Light Side Edition deck features Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, R2-D2, fighters from the Rebel fleet, and more. Featuring your favorite characters and scenes from the Star Wars universe – including Rey, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and more. Made in America using the highest quality stock and finishes.

