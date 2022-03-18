Forget about vacuuming with Shark’s AI robot and 60-day auto-empty base at $500 ($150 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsShark
$150 off $480+

Amazon is now offering the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a solid $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a $450 Black Friday offer. We are also tracking the regular $550 AV1002AE self-empty base model at $479.99 shipped, but this one, like most auto emptying models, doesn’t store for 60-days like today’s lead deal does. The Alexa and Wi-Fi compatible AV2501 provides a truly autonomous setup you won’t have to think about for two months at a time. And even then, all you really have to do is quickly empty the base out. Smartphone control, LiDAR navigation, and customization options alongside a pet-focused design make today’s featured deal worth a closer look. More details below. 

If the fancy auto-empty base isn’t a necessity for you and you don’t mind going with a less intelligent option, there are far more affordable solutions out there. Anker’s RoboVacs are a great example and you’ll find some ongoing deals to peruse below:

But you’ll also want to check out our hands-on coverage for Neato’s latest D-series robotic vacuums as well as the LiDAR-equipped Wyze Robot Vacuum for more insight into either end of the spectrum here. 

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris while it’s true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (down to .3 microns)…POWERFUL CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris and in UltraClean Mode, you get 30% better carpet cleaning (vs. normal cleaning mode, tested on sand and level loop)…ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Select UltraClean Mode in the SharkClean app to target specific rooms, high-traffic zones or spots for multi-directional deep cleaning coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Looking for a simple robot vac that won’t break t...
Ninja’s 5.5-qt. Air Fryer XL returns to Amazon al...
Samsung’s latest 256GB EVO Select microSDXC Memor...
Save 36% on a ViewSonic 27-inch curved 165Hz monitor
Take a walk down pellet smoker lane this spring with th...
Save 50% on Bella’s Pro Electric Tea Infuser Kett...
Spigen brings some nostalgia to AirPods 3 with its iPod...
Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Car Phone Dashboard/Wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments