Forget about vacuuming with Shark’s AI robot and 60-day auto-empty base at $500 ($150 off)

Amazon is now offering the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $650, this is a solid $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a $450 Black Friday offer. We are also tracking the regular $550 AV1002AE self-empty base model at $479.99 shipped, but this one, like most auto emptying models, doesn’t store for 60-days like today’s lead deal does. The Alexa and Wi-Fi compatible AV2501 provides a truly autonomous setup you won’t have to think about for two months at a time. And even then, all you really have to do is quickly empty the base out. Smartphone control, LiDAR navigation, and customization options alongside a pet-focused design make today’s featured deal worth a closer look. More details below.

If the fancy auto-empty base isn’t a necessity for you and you don’t mind going with a less intelligent option, there are far more affordable solutions out there. Anker’s RoboVacs are a great example and you’ll find some ongoing deals to peruse below:

But you’ll also want to check out our hands-on coverage for Neato’s latest D-series robotic vacuums as well as the LiDAR-equipped Wyze Robot Vacuum for more insight into either end of the spectrum here.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum features:

FORGET ABOUT VACUUMING: The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris while it’s true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens (down to .3 microns)…POWERFUL CLEANING PERFORMANCE: Incredible suction picks up all kinds of dirt and debris and in UltraClean Mode, you get 30% better carpet cleaning (vs. normal cleaning mode, tested on sand and level loop)…ON-DEMAND DEEP CLEANING: Select UltraClean Mode in the SharkClean app to target specific rooms, high-traffic zones or spots for multi-directional deep cleaning coverage.

