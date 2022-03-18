ViewSonic’s ELITE 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at new low with up to $180 off

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $319.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally offered between $410 and $500, this up to 36% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this monitor go for on Amazon. The 1500R curve of this monitor combined with the thin bezels will allow you to be fully immersed in your content and games. With AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, your games will feel smooth with no tearing artifacts. RGB backlight will illuminate your office to add ambient lighting. A built-in mouse anchor means you won’t have to deal with loose cables on your desk. VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification means you can expect great HDR performance. 165Hz refresh rate is paired with 90% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The included stand features height adjustment, tilt, and swivel. While this stand does everything you’d want it to do, not everyone has space for a big monitor stand. In that case, you can check out this MOUNTUP Single Monitor Adjustable Arm Mount for $27. This mount can be attached to your desk with either a C-Clamp or grommet clamp. You can place the main post offset on your desk and use the arm to have the monitor be centered on your desk. A detachable mounting plate makes it easy to attach and service your monitor.

Be sure to check out other deals on monitors that are still live from yesterday, the AOC 32-inch 1080p 165Hz Curved Monitor is currently $240 and the Sceptre 27-inch 165Hz 1080p Gaming Monitor for $200. You can also save on a WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal SSD with Heatsink for $114. This is a new Amazon low price that we’ve seen.

ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch Curved 165Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor features:

WQHD 1440p resolution, 1500R curvature, 1ms (MPRT) response time, and 165Hz refresh rate gives you the ultimate enthusiast experience

1ms (MPRT) response time and PureXP Blur Reduction technology utilizes backlight strobing to drastically improve image clarity in fast-moving scenarios

Elevate your setup with a built-in mouse anchor, ELITE RGB ambient lighting, and a reinforced headphone hook

Witness the next evolution in open-world storytelling with 90% DCI-P3 color coverage and HDR in-game detail enhancement

