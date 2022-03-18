Save up to $500 on VIZIO’s latest 4K AirPlay 2 TVs with 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more

Amazon is currently offering the VIZIO 75-inch PQ9 4K 120Hz AirPlay 2 TV for $1,499 shipped. Typically fetching $1,999 but having recently dropped to $1,699, this is $100 under our previous mention, the second-best price to date, and a grand total of $500 off.

You can also score much of the same all-time low status on the 65-inch model, which enters at $979 from its usual $1,200 going rate. VIZIO’s latest PQ9 smart TVs arrive with up to 75-inch 4K panels that are backed by 120Hz variable refresh rates and full array dimming. Not to mention, 1,200-nits of brightness to pair with its built-in smart features of AirPlay 2 and onboard streaming service access. Then on the gaming front, its ProGaming Engine pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as an HDMI 2.1 port for taking full advantage of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Head below for more.

While not as feature-packed as the lead deal, the VIZIO 55-inch MQ7 4K Smart TV arrives with plenty of notable features at a more affordable $479 price tag. There’s still an HDMI 2.1 port with variable refresh rate, but the panel maxes out at 60Hz. There’s also only 600-nits of brightness, which is half of the PQ9 series above. Though for the price, it’s hard to beat for those on a tighter home theater upgrade budget.

We’re also tracking one of the first discounts on another one of VIZIO’s latest high-end televisions, with its 55-inch OLED 4K model falling in price by $202. That brings the AirPlay 2-enabled home theater upgrade down to the best price yet with all of its pixel-perfect black and high contrast HDR visuals in tow. Our coverage of the deal gives you all the info you need to know otherwise.

VIZIO 75-inch PQ9 4K TV features:

Feel the power of the extraordinary new P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The P-Series is our most colorful TV with the spectacular Quantum Color engine generating up to 115% more color in every pixel than standard 4K HDR TVs. UltraBright 1200 and Active Full Array intelligently calibrate screen brightness and darkness for intensely vibrant hues, strikingly deep blacks and mesmerizing contrast. The ProGaming Engine maximizes your Xbox Series One X and PS5 performance with must-have gaming features like 4K 120Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium.

