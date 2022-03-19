Save on eufy RoboVacs and HomeVacs starting at $144 (Save up to 44%), today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robotic and stick vacuums at discounts up to 42% off. The standout vacuum in this sale is the Anker eufy RoboVac X8 with iPath Laser Navigation for $399.99 shipped. Normally offered around $600, this 33% discount marks the first price drop of 2022 and matches the Black Friday low price from 2021. Using LIDAR to navigate around your home, the RoboVac X8 will map your house in real-time while actively avoiding obstacles. It will even work in low light. After it has mapped your home, you can use the app to designate no-go zones, specify rooms to be cleaned, and send it anywhere with just a tap. The X8 uses a twin-turbine system to generate up to 80% more airflow when compared to eufy’s single turbine models. Be sure to check out our launch coverage for more and keep reading for additional vacuums in this sale.

More eufy Vacuum Deals:

RoboVac 30C – $170 (Reg. $260) White Color Black Color Matches Low Price

(Reg. $260) HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vacuum – $144 (Reg. $250) White Color Black Color New Low Price

(Reg. $250)

All the deals part of this sale either match or are the all-time low price we've seen on Amazon.

Anker eufy RoboVac X8 features:

Save maps for multiple floors in your home so RoboVac X8 knows exactly where it’s cleaning, whether it’s on the first floor, in the basement, or in the attic.

The sheer force at which the dust is sucked in will tightly pack the dust box, increasing the volume utilization rate by 127%* and decreasing the number of trips you need to take to empty it. *When compared to a single-turbine robotic vacuum.

Using advanced LiDAR technology, RoboVac X8 scans your home to intelligently navigate and avoid obstacles in real-time for more efficient cleaning throughout your house, even in low-light.

