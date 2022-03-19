Banish wrinkles from your clothing with this handheld garment steamer at $24 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hilife Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Handheld Garment Steamer for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen this year. Ready to help you banish wrinkles from your clothes, this steamer is handheld and easy to use. Just fill it with water, plug it in, and you’re ready to go. The 240ml capacity allows it to last for 15 minutes of continuous steaming before it needs to be refilled. Plus, there’s a 9-foot power cord so you can easily reach your clothes regardless of where they are in the room. Keep reading for more.

Of course, you could always opt instead for a more traditional iron like this one from BLACK+DECKER. It comes in at just $16.50 on Amazon, making it a more budget-friendly solution. While not quite as versatile, there are those that argue you’ll get a better result with an iron instead of a steamer like on sale above, so the choice is something to consider.

Don’t forget that Govee’s premium smart humidifier is on sale for $83.50 right now, which is down from its normal going rate of $110. Designed to keep your home the proper humidity during the winter, now is a great chance to score an off-season discount on this necessary cold-weather product.

Hilife Clothes Steamer features:

700W Steamer produces powerful steam; 9ft Power Cord, never worry about operating steamer remotely

Not only a steamer for clothes, but a smart assistant for healthy living

Portable Garment Steamer; Light Weight makes it an ideal travel companion

