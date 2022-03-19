Wake up to espresso in your cup with a 15-bar Brim brewer at $130 (Reg. $164), more from $10

Today only, Woot is offering a wide range of Ninja, Brim, and other coffee deals priced from $10 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Brim 15-bar Espresso Machine for $129.99. Down from its normal going rate of $164 at Amazon right now, our last mention was just over $129 a few weeks ago and today’s deal marks one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. If you’re tired of having to stop by the coffee shop on the way to work every day, it’s time to shake things up. Brim’s espresso machine features a 15-bar high-pressure Italian pump alongside a “powerful” thermocoil heating system, which all combine to ensure a consistently hot brew every time. There’s also a dry steam wand that’s made specifically for frothing milk or cream, and the 2-in-1 tamper/scoop helps keep your setup nice and tidy without excess clutter. Check out all of the other coffee deals over at Woot, but first, head below for additional information.

If you don’t mind ditching Brim’s well-known namesake in the coffee world for Amazon’s in-house alternative, then check out the Amazon Basics 15-bar espresso machine for just $64. Sure, it doesn’t have the same stainless steel stylings of Brim’s alternative above, but if it’s just a strong cup of espresso you’re after, then this model can deliver that for sure.

After you’re awake, alert, and enthusiastic from a nice cup of espresso, why not fire up your new Z GRILLS pellet smoker? Didn’t you see, yesterday we found a Z GRILLS pellet smoker on sale for $373.50, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked of the year so far. It’s quite the versatile machine, so if you’ve been in the market for one, now is a great time to pick it up.

Brim Espresso Machine features:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping.

Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

With thoughtful design, high-quality glass containers & precise measuring instruments, this espresso maker is perfectly simple. Drip tray, steam wand tip, & water tank are removable for easy cleaning

