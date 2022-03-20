Amazfit’s latest GTR 3 Smartwatch hits new low of $126 (Save 30%), more on sale from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering discounts up to 44% off on Amazfit and Zepp Smartwatches. The standout product from this deal is the Amazfit GTR3 Smartwatch for Android and iPhone for $125.99 shipped. Normally $180, this 30% discount is only the third price drop and marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this smartwatch. With Alexa built-in, you can have all the same smart assistant functionality that you would from an Echo speaker on your wrist. If you’re out of internet range, an offline version will still be able to assist you. This smartwatch also boasts a 21-day battery life. Running Zepp OS, the GTR 3 will run most animations at a smooth 60fps while also featuring a tailored UI to make navigation easy. You’ll also be able to take advantage of the 150+ sports modes and the integrated GPS that can monitor your walking routes. You can learn more by checking out our launch coverage here and be sure to keep reading for more deals from this sale.

More Amazfit and Zeep watch deals:

There are a lot of great deals on Amazfit and Zepp smartwatches in this sale. If you’re looking for other accessories for your smartphone, then be sure to visit our smartphone accessories hub for all the latest. Running low on storage in your phone? You can currently save on a PNY 256GB Premier-X V30 microSD Card for $24. With A1 app performance, you’ll have no issues directly loading apps off the card alongside storing photos and videos. With Alexa built into some of the smartwatches above, you’ll be able to control your smart home devices from your wrist. Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for deals on the latest smart home tech.

Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for Android and iPhone features:

Easily set an alarm, ask a question, get a translation and more with Alexa, which is built into the Amazfit GTR 3 smart watch. If you’re out and don’t have internet access, the smartwatch also has an offline voice assistant for you to perform operations like engaging a sports mode or opening a health metric feature via voice command.

With the Amazfit GTR 3 smart fitness watch, you can test your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress level and breathing rate in one single tap, for a result in as little as 45 seconds. Get the data you need and then get on with your day.

Easily find what you’re looking for among the Amazfit GTR 3 smartwatch’s applications thanks to the intuitive Zepp OS. With most animations reaching 60 FPS, along with a specifically tailored UI, the Zepp OS makes navigating to the feature you need a seamless interaction that consumes less power. Experience a mini app framework with a rich ecosystem including 10+ mini apps and even the Home Connect third-party app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!