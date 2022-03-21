HORI’s PS4/5 and PC Gaming Neckset delivers 3D surround audio at $43 (New Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PS4, PS5, and PC at $43.20 shipped. It sat at the full $100 MSRP for most of last year before starting to drop in price for the holidays and has, for the most part, fetched between $57 and $77 over the last few months. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. The Xbox Series S/X version is still at the $75 Amazon low. This unique personal audio gaming solution provides virtual 3D surround sound alongside echo-cancelling voice chat with a bass boost and FPS mode “for catching subtle noises.” It connects directly to your PS4 or PS5 controllers as well as being compatible with PC setups with onboard volume and mute controls. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset features:

HORI introduces a revolutionary gaming audio solution – the 3D Surround Gaming Neckset Designed for PlayStation5. The 3D Surround Gaming Neckset is a wearable neckset that comfortably rests on the shoulders during gameplay. The neckset is equipped with virtual surround sound and two gaming sound modes — Bass Boost Mode and FPS Mode. Switch to Bass Boost Mode for rich and balanced game audio or switch over to FPS Mode to heighten even the faintest of noises to quickly detect the location of enemies and in-game sounds.

