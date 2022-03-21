LG’s gaming-ready 120Hz VRR C1 OLED 4K TV with $150 in gift cards now $1,197 ($450 + off)

BuyDig is now offering the the 55-inch LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,196.99 shipped with a bonus $50 Visa gift card and a $100 Fanatics gift card via an ongoing LG promotion (more details here). This TV, without the extra goodies, is regularly $1,500 at Best Buy and closer to $1,497 at Amazon where it is now going for $1,200 and $1,197, respectively. This is at least $450 in savings with the included gift card value. Alongside the 55-inch OLED panel with HDR, this setup includes HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz variable refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support. From here you’ll find Google Assistant-powered voice command, Apple’s AirPlay 2, three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as well as direct access to thousands of apps and your favorite streaming services. It also ships with a 4-year damage warranty and you can get more information on that right here. Additional details below.

For something even more affordable with a similarly-sized panel, check out this ongoing offer on VIZIO’s 58-inch AirPlay 2 HDR 4K TV. It currently comes in at $480 shipped and includes HDMI 2.1 connectivity, just don’t expect to get the 120Hz refresh rate or the OLED panel like its higher-end models.

Speaking of the entertainment setup, if you would prefer to upgrade and existing TV, hit up deal we have on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+. This one include the voice remote and comes in at $49 shipped right now, which is well under the regular $70 price tag. Get a closer look at the feature list and price drops analysis in this morning’s coverage right here.

LG C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

α9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with our best processor. The a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look its best no matter what or when you’re watching.

GAME OPTIMIZER: Game Optimizer gives you easier access to all your game settings, while the latest HDMI allows for fast gaming speeds. Plus, you’ll get low input lag and fast response times with Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG.

