LG’s 15-inch gram ultrabook sports 21-hours of battery life + Thunderbolt 3 for $250 off, now $849

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering the LG gram 15.6-inch Laptop with i5/16GB/512GB for $849 shipped. Down $250 from its normal going rate these days, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. The grab is designed for on-the-go working thanks to its lightweight, yet powerful design. The 80Wh battery is said to last up to 21 hours on a single use before it’s time to plug in again, which means you can quite literally get an entire day’s worth of work done on one charge. The 11th Generation i5 processor packs plenty of oomph to get through daily tasks and with 16GB of RAM you’ll be able to keep multiple programs open at once with ease. The 1080p HD IPS display is also perfect for watching content on, and with Thunderbolt 3 support you’ll be able to use a dock to turn this laptop into a full-on desktop replacement. Keep reading for more.

You could instead opt for the Acer Nitro 5 and save a few bucks. Coming in at just under $800, the Nitro 5 is geared more toward gaming than using as an ultrabook on-the-go. You won’t get nearly 21 hours of battery life out of the Nitro 5, but the 144Hz display and RTX 3050 graphics card will make it a solid choice for gaming away from your desk.

If 512GB of storage isn’t quite enough, then consider using a fraction of your $250 in savings to pick up Samsung’s Touch SSD, which packs a whopping 1TB of speedy storage as well as fingerprint security for just $130. Not only is this a new Amazon low, but it’s also ultra-portable and makes it easy to just toss the drive in a bag or purse when leaving the house.

LG gram 15.6-inch Laptop:

15.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD Screen

11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz

512GB NVMe SSD

