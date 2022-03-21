Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with LED smart ring, 3 brush heads, more now $100 (2022 Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush for $99.94 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $135 at Amazon, this one can go for as much as $150 in certain colors at Walmart and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer when it was a few bucks less. This one ships with three brush heads as well as a charger and travel case alongside up to 14 days of battery life. The five brushing modes are complemented by the 360-degree LED Smart Ring found at the top of the handle that doubles as a visible pressure notification sensor and connectivity with the Oral-B app to monitor brushing habits. More details below.

If the fancy smart features and ring light aren’t of interest, grab the Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush at $45 instead. This one comes in at less than half the price, is one of the more popular models on Amazon, and will get the job done just as good if you’re diligent. There’s also no travel case or extra brush heads with this model, but it will still come with the charger and everything else you need in the box for less.

While we are talking oral care, head over to our ongoing water flosser offers if you haven’t yet. There’s some 2022 all-time lows waiting for you on models from Oral-B, Phillips, and more starting from $24 Prime shipped. You can browse through all fo the options right here and then swing by our home goods guide for more.

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush features:

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste

Programmable 360 SmartRing with LED lights to customize your brushing experience

3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque

Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean

