Regain desk space + reduce clutter with the ROG Falchion NX 65% wireless keyboard at $127.50

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Wireless RGB Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $127.50 shipped. Down from $150, this 15% discount marks the all-time low and only the third sale that we’ve seen at Amazon. This compact keyboard features a compact 65% form factor that allows you to keep your desk clutter-free and cord-free at the same time. The ROG Falchion NX is wireless with up to 450 hours of battery life per charge and connects to your computer with a near-zero latency 2.4GHz dongle. You can even use it in USB mode, which makes it even more versatile. Plus, it integrates with ASUS’ Aura Sync RGB lighting software so you can tie it into your existing setup with ease. Keep reading for more.

For an even more compact experience, check out the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard. It comes in at $80 on Amazon right now and ditches the arrow and modifier keys you’ll find on the Falchion NX above. However, the Huntsman Mini 60% isn’t wireless, though it does leverage Razer’s optical switches for a premium experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget to check out CORSAIR’s first 32-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS monitor that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $600. Coming in at $200 below its normal going rate, this is only the second time that we’ve seen it this low, making now the perfect time to pick up this premium display.

ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% Keyboard features:

ROG Falchion NX is a 65% form-factor wireless mechanical keyboard designed to change the way you play. Interactive touch panel and innovative two-way cover case, plus it’s the first ROG keyboard with wireless Aura Sync RGB lighting. A compact keyboard without compromise, masterfully incorporating arrow and navigation keys into a 65% keyboard layout. And at just 306 mm in length, ROG Falchion NX is almost the same size as a 60% keyboard. It gives you all the functions of a normal keyboard without taking up much desktop space.

