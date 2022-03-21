Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ and bundled Voice Remote Pro land at $49 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ for $49 shipped. Delivering only the second chance so far to score an all-time low, this is down from the usual $70 price tag in order to match our previous mention from a month ago. You’re also looking at one of the first overall discounts since launching last fall. Roku’s latest home theater upgrade arrives as the new and improved Streaming Stick 4K+ with 30% faster performance than its predecessor and longer range Wi-Fi coverage to boot. There’s also Dolby Vision HDR alongside AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Not to mention the bundled Roku Voice Remote Pro that sports a rechargeable battery, built-in microphone for voice controls and item finding functionality so it doesn’t go missing in the couch cushions. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Roku’s streaming media player lineup, the Express 4K+ is worth keeping in mind for those who don’t need all of the more premium features noted above. There’s still 4K HDR playback as well as a bundled remote with Apple TV button, though you’re missing out on the Pro Remote functionality noted above. HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support make the $37 price tag even more notable, too.

For something outside of the Roku ecosystem, we also just took a hands-on look at the new Fire TV 4K Max. This model is certainly worth checking into if you’re in the market for a higher-end streamer and the lead deal feature set just isn’t checking all of the boxes. In our review, we highlight all of the changes this time around including the introduction of Wi-Fi 6 and its improved performance compared to Amazon’s previous releases.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ features:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ is faster and more powerful than ever and comes with our best remote. The redesigned long-range Wi-Fi receiver is super-charged with up to 2x the speed—exactly what you need for smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup. It’s perfect for wall-mounted TVs and keeping wires out of sight. Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in your entertainment with 4x the resolution of HD.

