Swiss+Tech no-contact steel magnetic multi-tool with box cutter now under $4 (Nearly 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Swiss+Tech No-Contact Stainless Steel Multi-tool at $3.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $7, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since July of last year. This non-contact key ring tool features a hook for carrying things as well as “a touch point to depress keys on the ATM, gas pump or checkout line for grocery stores.” That’s on top of the box cutter functionality alongside the magnetic “400 series” stainless steel construction. More details below.

You’ll find a few other multi-tool options in Amazon’s $3.50 and under category right here, including some of snowflake-style offerings and card-style setups. But there aren’t very many from a brand as well-known as Swiss+Tech, so if you’re in the market for something like this to slide onto your keychain, today’s lead deal is worth a shot at under $4.

We are also still tracking solid offer on Gerber’s ultra-compact Key Note pocket knife. Now starting at $17.50, you can get a closer look at the feature set and pricing details in our previous coverage. Then go dive into our larger roundup of the best knives and multitools out there for even more options to kit your EDC and camping setup.

Use this Every Day Carry to accomplish multiple tasks without touching the surfaces with your own hands

Single non-contact touch point

Carry conveniently in your pocket or on a key ring

Solid 400 series stainless steel construction (magnetic) 2 in. x 4 in.

Box cutter tip to open packages

