The ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe gaming keyboard with extra-wide Ctrl key now $119

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard for $119 shipped. Down from $140, today’s deal marks only the second notable price drop and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This keyboard features an ergonomic wrist rest and even has an extra-wide Ctrl key for “FPS precision.” The ROG R&D team “created a key that’s 2x broaded then traditional Ctrl buttons” according to ASUS, which helps to reduce missed clicks and offer greater precision. On top of that, there’s a quick-toggle Switch shortcut that changes the keyboard from work to play if needed, switching the function row between F keys or media control. Keep reading for more.

Of course you could instead opt for the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard to save some cash. Coming in at $70, you’re saving an additional $49 over today’s lead deal while still scoring a solid mechanical keyboard. The K60 RGB Pro delivers CHERRY mechanical switches and even allows you to customize each key’s backlighting.

Don’t forget that the ASUS ROG Falchion NX 65% wireless keyboard is currently on sale at Amazon for a new low of $127.50. We spotted this deal yesterday and it’s likely that the price will go back up soon, so be sure to cash in on the savings and pick up the discounted keyboard before this deal is gone. After that, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard features:

Step up your game with ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe, the only mechanical gaming keyboard with an ergonomic wrist rest and Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key for FPS precision. ROG-exclusive gaming switch – ROG NX Mechanical Switch with fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel and feedback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!