Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Inspire Pro, Hyperforma, Incredibox, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Today’s collection of software deals are joined by the best price of the year on the 4-pack of Apple AirTags as well as Apple Watch models from $190 right here. On the app side of things, this morning’s lineup is headlined by titles like Inspire Pro, Scanner Lens, Hyperforma, FineReader Pro, Incredibox, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Scanner Lens: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KEV: White Balance Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Photo Image Editor Pixelstyle: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, Bloodborne Complete $17.50, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Klimate Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 1000 Hours Outside: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Libre Office: Document reader: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Inspire Pro:

Our proprietary painting engine Sorcery takes full advantage of the GPU to render brush strokes with brilliant 64-bit color, laser-sharp sub-pixel precision, and insanely fast speed. While the strokes of a wet oil paint brush look beautiful on their own, the breathtaking blending effects of a dry brush will absolutely stun you. Graze the canvas with just a bit of pressure to add a subtle blur to your artwork or use stronger pressure to actually mix existing colors on the canvas together to create new ones.

