LG’s UltraGear monitor with 27-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS panel falls to Amazon low at $249

Amazon is offering the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $249 shipped. Down $51 from its normal $300 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked there. Designed for fast-paced FPS gaming, this monitor features compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC as well as AMD FreeSync Premium for a tear-free experience. On top of that, the 1ms response time provided by the IPS panel and a 240Hz refresh rate is perfect for twitch-style shooters like Warzone, Apex Legends, and other similar titles. Keep reading for more.

Sceptre has you covered with a 27-inch 1080p monitor for far less of a cost. It’s under $170 at Amazon and still features a 75Hz refresh rate, which, while not quite 240Hz, is better then your traditional 60Hz that many displays are. It also doesn’t have FreeSync Premium or G-SYNC, but with a cost of nearly $100 less, it’s hard to argue with the value provided.

When it comes to high-spec gaming, is your desktop up to the task? If not, right now you can score an Alienware 3060 Ti build for $290 off. Coming in at $1,909, this system packs Intel’s latest 12th Generation processing technology, DDR5, and more to deliver a solid experience all around.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 240Hz monitor features:

27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time and 240Hz Refresh Rate

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium

sRGB 99% Color Gamut with HDR 10

