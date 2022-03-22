Regularly up to $35 Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush and Disney timer app now $20

If you’re looking to get the kids in on the electric toothbrush action, we are now tracking a particularly notable deal at Amazon you should take a look at. The Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush now drops to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly $30 and recently fetching as much as $35, this is matching the Amazon low and the best price we can find. The package includes the brush handle as well as a sensitive brush head and the charger. An in-handle timer helps to ensure the kids do a proper job alongside the Disney Magic Timer app for some extra fun during brush time as well. It is also compatible with a wide range of Oral-B brush heads when you need a replacement. More details below.

Take a look at the 2-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrushes for something even more affordable. Available in fun colorways, you can grab a pair of them for just $9 Prime shipped. While they might not have all of the bells and whistles of the Oral-B solution above, they will save you some cash at just $4.50 each.

For the adults, we are still tracking the best price of the year on the Genius 7500 Oral-B Toothbrush with the LED smart ring at under $100 shipped. This Bluetooth model provides real-time notifications via the smart ring alongside delivering a travel case and even more via the companion app. Take a closer look at the features and deal information in yesterday’s post right here.

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush features:

While their smiles continue to grow and develop, there’s no better time to start healthy oral care habits. This Oral-B kids electric toothbrush has a round brush head with soft bristles that rotate, oscillate and remove plaque better than a manual toothbrush. To help your kids brush for the dentist-recommended time of 2 minutes, there is a timer built into the handle. Compatible with a variety of Oral-B brush heads, this toothbrush is perfect for every oral care need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!