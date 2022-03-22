Regularly up to $35 Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush and Disney timer app now $20

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-B
Reg. $30+ $20

If you’re looking to get the kids in on the electric toothbrush action, we are now tracking a particularly notable deal at Amazon you should take a look at. The Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush now drops to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you clip the $5 on-page coupon. Regularly $30 and recently fetching as much as $35, this is matching the Amazon low and the best price we can find. The package includes the brush handle as well as a sensitive brush head and the charger. An in-handle timer helps to ensure the kids do a proper job alongside the Disney Magic Timer app for some extra fun during brush time as well. It is also compatible with a wide range of Oral-B brush heads when you need a replacement. More details below. 

Take a look at the 2-pack of Amazon Brand Solimo Kids Battery Powered Toothbrushes for something even more affordable. Available in fun colorways, you can grab a pair of them for just $9 Prime shipped. While they might not have all of the bells and whistles of the Oral-B solution above, they will save you some cash at just $4.50 each

For the adults, we are still tracking the best price of the year on the Genius 7500 Oral-B Toothbrush with the LED smart ring at under $100 shipped. This Bluetooth model provides real-time notifications via the smart ring alongside delivering a travel case and even more via the companion app. Take a closer look at the features and deal information in yesterday’s post right here

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush features:

While their smiles continue to grow and develop, there’s no better time to start healthy oral care habits. This Oral-B kids electric toothbrush has a round brush head with soft bristles that rotate, oscillate and remove plaque better than a manual toothbrush. To help your kids brush for the dentist-recommended time of 2 minutes, there is a timer built into the handle. Compatible with a variety of Oral-B brush heads, this toothbrush is perfect for every oral care need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Oral-B 7500 Toothbrush with LED smart ring, 3 brush hea...
Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls ...
Upgrade your cordless water flosser with new Amazon low...
Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this ...
Kobalt’s 80V Max electric chainsaw ditches gas at $34...
These four rechargeable AAAs will replace single-use ba...
Save 14% on a Govee Smart Humidifier and Oil Diffuser
Adonit’s waterproof Note 2 Stylus Pen for iPad wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments