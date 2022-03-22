Save up to $349 on smart iRobot Roomba vacs from $250 for spring cleaning (Refurb, today only)

Today only, Woot is offering notable refurbished offers on the iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum at $249.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetches $599 on Amazon in new condition and has never dropped below $399 there. Today’s deal is up to $349 off the new price and the best we can find. You’ll also find the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal at $429.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, down from the regular $700 or more. The i7 model features a 3-stage cleaning system with vSLAM navigation, smart mapping, row-by-row cleaning paths, keep out zones, and voice command support. It is also said to be “ideal for homes with pets” and can be updated with a self-empty base down the line. Both options ship with a 90-day iRobot warranty. Head below for more details.

Alongside another notable offer on the higher-end Shark option with the self-empty base, we are also still tracking some more basic Anker models at far more affordable price tags if you would prefer to take that route:

For additional household price drops, swing by our home goods deal hub. You’ll find offers on everything from kitchen gadgets and electric toothbrushes to meat thermometers for summer cookouts, hand mixers, and this deal on Char-Broils’ budget-friendly $140 analog electric smoker at a 2022 low.

iRobot Roomba i7 features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP – Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. (Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system)

GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS – With vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.

VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT – Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” A simple request to your voice assistant or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen.

COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN – With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas.

