Cool and dehumidify your room with the TURBRO Greenland Portable AC for $220

Woot! is offering the TURBRO Greenland 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $219.99 shipped for Prime members otherwise a $6 shipping fee applies. Going for $303 on Amazon, this 27% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this air conditioner offered for. Designed to cool down areas up to 300-square feet, this portable air conditioner can be set up within 15 minutes of unpacking. This AC can even act as a dehumidifier on those hot and muggy days. The heat dump exhaust is designed to go out of a window, and the included accessories help you do just that. A wireless remote allows you to adjust the temperature from across the room while you’re relaxing. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for a dehumidifier rather than an air conditioner, you can check out the HUMILABS Dehumidifier for $171 when you clip the on-page coupon. Featuring a 50-pint capacity, this dehumidifier can service up to 4,500-square feet. It can detect when the tank is full and automatically stop and display a notification for you to empty it. You can also set up a continuous drain hose to have an endless operation.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub to check out all the latest deals on kitchen appliances to yard tools. For example, check out this Indoor Bug Trap by Katchy for $27. The catcher uses UV light to attract bugs, then a fan sucks them in to be stuck to a glue pad. You can also save on this Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool Kit with 50 accessories and six attachments for $129. Finally, don’t miss out on this deal for a Sun Joe 2030PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $122. This deal ends tonight so don’t wait!

TURBRO Greenland 3,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner features:

TURBRO 8,000 BTU (5,000 BTU 2017 New DOE) air conditioner provides powerful cooling for up to 300 square feet of bedrooms, dorms, offices, garages, etc. Select the turbo function to engage maximum cooling and fan speed when you come home to quickly drop down the room temperature.

Once you unpack the box installation can be completed in less than 15 minutes. The full window kit allows you to run the heat exhaust hose to any vertical or horizontal sliding window.

Roll this AC across the floor to any room in your house instead of turning on your expensive central air. You can also set the 24-hour timer to customize when the AC turns on or off for improved efficiency.

