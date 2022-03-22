Latest WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 internal SSDs see new Amazon all-time lows from $53

Amazon is now offering the 500GB WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we have tracked on the SN770 model since release last month. We are also tracking notable price drops on other capacities down below. Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, they can reach speeds up to 5,150MB/s to help “fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming.” These WD solutions are great for building out a gaming rig without spending the higher price tag on the 7,000MB/s speed options while also being backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3 motherboards. The “advanced thermal management technology” provides some peace of mind during intensive sessions and the like as well. Check out our launch coverage for additional information. More deals and details below.

Additional WD_BLACK SN770 capacities on sale:

For something even faster, check out the all-time lows we still have available on the WD_BLACK SN850 Gen4 Internal SSDs starting from $114 shipped. And on the portable side of things, we are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s T7 Touch models from $130 shipped. You can get a closer look at these offers in yesterday’s coverage right here.

WD_BLACK SN770 SSD features:

Get into the game fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s* (1TB and 2TB models). | *Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface**, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. | **PCIe Gen4 storage technology requires a compatible motherboard. WD_BLACK SN770 is backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3.

