ASUS ROG Chakram and Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mice from $60 (New lows)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Aura Sync RGB Gaming Mouse for $108.50 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $120 to $130 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse features tri-mode connectivity which includes 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless as well as wired over USB. There’s a 16,000 DPI sensor and 1,000Hz polling rate when in the 2.4GHz mode. There are programmable and removable joysticks that let you customize and personalize the mouse for in-game control, and a quick 15 minutes of being plugged in delivers 12-hours of gameplay. However, once you’re done with a gaming session, just set it on a Qi-enabled wireless charger to ensure it’s at 100% before the next game. Keep reading for more.

Update 3/23 @ 4:57 PM: Amazon is offering the MSI Clutch GM08 4,200 DPI Gaming Mouse for $16.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, this is the first price drop that we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low at Amazon.

Also on sale is the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $59.99 at Amazon down from its normal going rate of $90. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making now a great time to pick up this lower-cost wireless mouse. Coming in with a 20,000 DPI optical sensor that auto calibrates as you move it across the mat, this mouse will last for up to 70 hours when on 2.4GHz mode and 120 hours over Bluetooth. There’s an ultra-lightweight design at 88g, which is pretty good for a wireless mouse.

Don’t forget that yesterday we found the premium ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe gaming keyboard on sale with its extra-wide Ctrl key for $119. Considering it normally goes for $140, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

ASUS ROG Chakram Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Connect ROG Chakram any way you desire, with dual-wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth LE, plus wired USB connectivity all on tap. Bond instantly via the included 1ms 2.4GHz USB dongle, maximize battery life with Bluetooth LE or attach anytime with a cable – the choice is yours. When you set ROG Chakram’s joystick to Analog Mode it simulates a real analog stick or joypad thumb stick, making it ideal for flight sims and racing game, empowering you to climb, dive , drift, pan the view – or any analog control.

