Just $8 adds this super cardioid USB microphone to your Zoom setup (Reg. $20)

Moukey (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Microphone for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 50V8O677 at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally $20, it recently fell to $16 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If your computer doesn’t have a solid microphone setup, it’s time to fix that. A subpar webcam can generally be excused on a Zoom call, but audio is something that needs to be crystal clear for people to understand what you’re saying. This microphone plugs into your computer’s USB port and features a super cardioid pickup pattern to help avoid unwanted interference from other sounds around you. Plus, it’s compatible with macOS, Windows, iPad, iPhone, Android smartphones, and more. Keep reading for additional details.

When it comes to adding a microphone to your computer, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets. Even going for non-USB options on Amazon that connect to your 3.5mm headset jack you’ll be spending around $10 or so, if not more.

Are you using any MacBook released since 2016? Well, chances are you’ll need some USB-A ports to use for your new microphone. If that’s the case, consider picking up the Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub while it’s on sale for $85 at Amazon. Coming in two styles, you’d normally pay $100 for this premium hub that features SD, Ethernet, and much more.

Moukey USB Microphone features:

With the advanced built-in sound card, MouKey usb microphone supports to plug and play, no more additional devices/apps needed. 6.56 Ft (1.9m) USB cable meets most the needs for home/studio recording (desktop or laptop). There is a “Heart-shaped” sensitivity pattern in our mic, which only captures sound from the front area and maximally suppresses unwanted background noise.

